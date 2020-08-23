Multiple points of interests will be discussed such as the November general election liability protection, businesses and hospitals.
Education issues however will not be addressed, which State Representative Wendy Horman expressed as "dissappointing."
She added that a bill she was a part of that would have offered immediate financial assistance to parents with school children, whether were kids were going to school or home schooled, was not able to be heard.
Horman said parents have been under pressure in various situations as well.
"We've heard from multiple parents who are just struggling," said Horman, "It's a scramble to have the tech to have the devices access to tutoring whatever your child needs during these times and our bill would have helped with that."
A similar bill will be discussed again in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.