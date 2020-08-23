Idaho Rebounds presser

Gov. Brad Little stands off-camera prior to the start of an Idaho Rebounds press conference at the JRW Building in downtown Boise, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Multiple points of interests will be discussed such as the November general election liability protection, businesses and hospitals.

Education issues however will not be addressed, which State Representative Wendy Horman expressed as "dissappointing."

She added that a bill she was a part of that would have offered immediate financial assistance to parents with school children, whether were kids were going to school or home schooled, was not able to be heard.

Horman said parents have been under pressure in various situations as well.

"We've heard from multiple parents who are just struggling," said Horman, "It's a scramble to have the tech to have the devices access to tutoring whatever your child needs during these times and our bill would have helped with that." 

A similar bill will be discussed again in January. 

