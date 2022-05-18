Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY... ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Lower Snake River Plain including the cities of Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley and Fort Hall. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&