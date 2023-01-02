It’s almost time for the annual Idaho Lottery Million Dollar Raffle drawing.
This year’s drawing will take place on Wednesday, January 4 at 5:59 p.m. here on KPVI right after Nightly News with Lester Hold and before Jeopardy!
The raffle drawing, which sold out on November 12 of last year, has a $1,000,000 top prize and multiple other prizes ranging from $15 to $10,000.
Along with watching the drawing on KPVI, you can check your raffle numbers at idaholottery.com and the lottery’s Check-a-Ticket app.
250,000 raffle tickets were sold for this year’s drawing.
