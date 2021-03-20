IFPD had been looking for Keith Elliot, a 45 year old man, who was last seen in Idaho Falls on or around January 16, 2021.
Elliot was reported missing at the time.
Keith was believed to be in the Idaho Falls or Pocatello areas driving a blue 2000 Chevrolet Malibu.
Public Information Officer with Idaho Falls Police, Jessica Clements notified media that Mr. Elliott has been located and is okay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.