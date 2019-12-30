Idaho Museum of Natural History Getting Ready for New Exhibit

The holidays might be winding down, but the Idaho Museum of Natural History isn’t.
Now that Christmas is over, some families are finding some educational fun at the museum on Idaho State University’s campus in Pocatello.
The Hansen family from Rexburg spent the weekend with their daughter Josie in the Discovery Kids Play Room in the museum while also visiting the ‘Buzzsaw Sharks of Idaho’ exhibit before it goes away this month.
The next exhibit coming in January is the ‘In the Shadows’ exhibit with Nocturnal creatures.
“Basically just be about the animals of the night in Idaho, so like owls, bats, some bugs and we’re also going to have some 3-D printed things from our giant 3-D printer, so we’re going to have a giant spider, a giant mosquito, some other giant insects to have around,” says Baylee Young, Idaho Museum of Natural History.
“So it’s fun to just give her a lot of crafts to play with and kind of educational stuff. I feel good about letting her play and learn,” says Ashley Hansen, Rexburg.
The new exhibit ‘In the Shadows’ will start in January and run through until next January of 2021.
The museum will be closed for New Year’s Eve day and New Year’s day and will re-open again on Thursday January 2nd.
