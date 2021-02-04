The Idaho National Guard has released the names of the three pilots killed in Tuesday night's helicopter crash.
They have been identified as Chief Warrant Officer Jesse Anderson, 43; Chief Warrant Officer George "Geoff" Laubhan, 39; and Chief Warrant Officer Matthew Peltzer, 43.
Anderson is from Boise and leaves behind a wife and four children. He was a senior instructor pilot and served in the guard since 2008.
Laubhan is also from Boise and is survived by his wife and two children. He was an instructor pilot and has served with the guard since 2010.
Peltzer is from Nampa and is also survived by a wife and two children. He has served since 2005.
The National Guard said all three were experienced pilots on a routine training flight when the crash happened.
The Black Hawk helicopter the three were on crashed south of Lucky Peak near Boise around 8 p.m. Tuesday night.
The cause of the crash is being investigated.
On Wednesday, Gov. Brad Little ordered flags be flown at half-staff in honor of the pilots. They will remain at half-staff until after the pilots' memorial service.
On Thursday, Idaho Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo both released statements regarding the death of the pilots.
"Vicki and I just learned the names of the brave Idaho National Guard soldiers killed in Tuesday night’s Black Hawk helicopter training exercise: Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jesse Anderson, Chief Warrant Officer 3 George “Geoff” Laubhan, and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Matthew Peltzer," Risch said in a statement. "Our prayers are with their wives and children, friends and loved ones, and fellow soldiers in the Idaho National Guard as they grieve this tragic loss. Each of us owes a deep debt of gratitude to our Idaho Army National Guardsmen. Their service on behalf of Idaho and the nation is second to none, and we thank them for their countless sacrifices to keep us safe.”
“I am saddened to learn about the passing of the three brave pilots of the Idaho National Guard during an exercise training," Crapo said. "Chief Warrant Officer Anderson, Chief Warrant Officer Laubhan and Chief Warrant Officer Peltzer answered the call of duty to serve our state and our nation with honor, distinction and courage. Their service and sacrifices will not be forgotten, and their selflessness will continue to serve as an example for all of us. I pray for the strength of comfort in the days ahead, and my sincerest condolences are with the families and friends of these heroic men.”
