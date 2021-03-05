The Idaho National Guard released its preliminary results of the investigation into the helicopter crash that killed three guardsmen in early February.
According to information from IDNG, the Safety Investigation Board from Alabama has released its early findings. The board said although did play a significant role, the main cause of the crash was that the crew could not successfully complete an emergency procedure in time.
The national guard said during the flight, the weather quickly worsened, causing the three pilots to lose visuals. They initiated an IIMA procedure – inadvertent instrument meteorological condition. That means instead of relying on visual guides outside the aircraft, they relied solely on instruments inside the aircraft to maintain control of the helicopter. IDNG said the crew had only 14 seconds from the time they initiated the emergency procedure until they crashed.
“As helicopter pilots, one of the most difficult and dangerous emergency procedures that we can be exposed to is IIMC,” said Col. Chris Burt, the Idaho Army National Guard’s state aviation officer. “The crew initiated the procedure appropriately while maintaining excellent crew coordination, however, the crew was unable to successfully establish a rate of climb that would allow the aircraft to clear the rising terrain and the ridgeline.”
Burt also added that IIMC is a procedure the pilots are trained in but the real world situation is much different.
“IIMC is a procedure that we brief before each and every flight and we regularly train for in simulated conditions,” Burt said. “When we train in the simulator, almost every flight period includes an IIMC scenario. While that training is valuable, it does not truly replicate the dangers of a real world IIMC emergency. The most effective way to survive an IIMC emergency is simply to not enter that environment in the first place; however, this is not always possible.”
The pilots were on a routine training flight on Feb. 2 when their Black Hawk helicopter crashed into a mountainside near Lucky Peak area near Boise.
All three pilots on board were killed. They were Chief Warrant Officer 4 Jesse Anderson, Chief Warrant Officer 3 George “Geoff” Laubhan and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Matthew Peltzer.
The Idaho aviation group had been grounded since Feb. 3, but started flying again last week with a limited flight schedule. The group has since resumed search and rescue responsibilities within the state.
“The motto of the National Guard is “Always Ready, Always There,” Burt said. “We will honor Jess, Geoff and Matt by continuing with our mission, because we know that is what they would expect us to do.”
