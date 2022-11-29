The Idaho National Laboratory is opening applications for the 2023 Bright Future in Energy Scholarships.
The program is open to 11th and 12th grade students interested in pursuing a college education and career focused on nuclear energy, the environment or cyber-crime prevention. INL will award a total of $25,000 in scholarships. Students who apply must research one of three science related prompts and prepare a virtual presentation for a panel of judges in February. Students must apply by February 8th.
For more information go to INL’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.