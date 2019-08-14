The Idaho National Laboratory announced a decades-long project Wednesday.
In INL's Idaho Falls location, the company's president Mark Peters, along with Idaho U.S. senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, declared the launch of the National Reactor Innovation Center.
The NRIC will help with the development of advanced nuclear energy tech by providing private sector tech developers support in testing demonstrating and performance.
The project was authorized by the Nuclear Energy Innovation Capabilities Act, which was proposed by Senator Crapo.
The act, signed by President Donald Trump in 2018, enables civilian research and development of advanced nuclear energy technologies by private and public institutions.
"This was the birthplace where the first three light bulbs were lit with nuclear energy,” says Senator Risch.
“And this is a way…of planting a flag even deeper here for being the lead place for the development and moving forward of the nuclear industry, not only in America, but in the world."
This announcement comes on the 70th anniversary of the Idaho National Laboratory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.