The fire department at the Idaho National Lab is preparing for the 2023 wildfire season.
Before each season, the INL Fire Department reviews procedures and lessons learned from previous fires. Precautions include roadside mowing, improving fire buffers and coordinating with regional agencies. In addition, INL is creating plans to construct fuel management zones intended to reduce the potential for large fires.
22 firefighters are on duty at all times and the department can recall off-duty employees to bring the force up to 75 if needed.
