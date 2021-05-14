An Eastern Idaho Navy sailor killed during WWII is finally coming home to be buried.
On Friday, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced that Navy Fireman 2nd Class Carl M. Bradley had been accounted for.
Bradley was a 19-year-old serviceman aboard the USS Oklahoma. The ship was stationed at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941 when it was hit by Japanese torpedoes and capsized.
Bradley was among the 429 crewmen killed aboard the ship.
From 1941 to 1944, Navy personnel recovered the remains of the crewmen.
In 1947, the American Graves Registration Service was tasked with recovering and identifying fallen U.S. personnel in the Pacific Theater. So the group disinterred the remains of U.S. casualties and transferred them to the Central Identification Laboratory. The dentifications of just 35 men were confirmed at that time. The rest of the unidentified remains were buried in multiple plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.
In October 1949, a military board classified those who could not
be identified as non-recoverable, including Bradley.
Then, between June and November 2015, DPAA personnel exhumed the USS Oklahoma unknowns from the NMC for analysis.
Scientists used dental and anthropological analysis, as well as mitochondrial and autosomal DNA analysis, to finally identify Bradley's remains.
Bradley will be buried on June 26 in his hometown of Shelley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.