Governor Brad Little held a press conference in Boise this afternoon to announce the state will not move out of Stage 4 of "Idaho Rebounds" on time.
There are three different areas of criteria the state must meet in order to move out of any one stage. The state did not meet enough of the criteria to move out of Stage 4 on time at the end of this week.
One of the criteria that must be met is the percentage of positive lab tests. The state requires that under five percent of COVID-19 tests come back positive in order to meet this particular criteria. Currently over five percent of COVID-19 lab tests return as positive for the virus.
Over the last two weeks, there has been an upward trend in emergency room visits with COVID-19 symptoms. However, less than two people were admitted for treatment each day.
Currently the state has over 100 ICU beds available as well as more than 400 ventilators available for COVID-19 patients.
In two weeks, the state will reevaluate the criteria to determine if the state will move out of Stage 4.
