"It's really fun and I just love having the speed," says Bentley Meyers.
Bentley is a nine-year-old who has the need for speed. He has since he was four and rode his first dirt bike. Bentley says, "The first jump I ever did felt so good."
Bentley is taking the ATV Safety Course offered by Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation to learn "basic safety stuff, how to start the bike. how to stop safely, throttle control, risk awareness, risk management; all of that" according to Matt Lowe who is the East Region Training Coordinator for I.D.P.R.
Bentley and his fellow riders meet up in Blackrock Canyon just outside Pocatello for the training. It's one of many trainings across the state aimed at keeping riders safe on public trails. Lowe says, "Unfortunately there're accidents out there every year, and that's really what we're looking to prevent."
Bentley is already a pretty advanced rider for his age partially due to the fact he's been riding for half his life. However, his knowledge and skill set continue to grow at these trainings.
Bentley says, "I learned that you could steer when you're standing up. You could steer with your legs and your knees."
These classes are open to all ages but for Lowe, the best part about teaching them is watching the kids' confidence grow. He says, "That's just really fun. And sometimes it gets to the end, and the kids especially don't want to stop riding."
For any other kids who may also have the need for speed, Bentley has some advice. He says, "The more throttle you give it, the more balance you have."
For more information on upcoming ATV/motorbike trainings and their location, visit: https://parksandrecreation.idaho.gov/upcoming-events/1
