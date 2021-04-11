In 2020, Idaho Power customers saved enough energy to power almost 17,000 homes.
Customers saved up nearly 200,000 megawatts of energy by participating in energy efficient activities last year.
"A lot of our other customers are starting to work from home and it could have been a situation where usage went out the roof because we're all here at home," said Matthew Stucki with Idaho Power.
It's the second highest savings since 2002 when the current funding for energy efficiency went into effect.
Idaho power has a goal of looking to provide 100 percent clean energy by 2045.
Stucki with Idaho Power says Idaho customers play a big role in fulfilling that goal and what they were able to achieve in 2020.
"Our residential customers were still able to find ways to save energy and, you know, that's pretty exciting to see a group of people come together and do that," said Stucki.
