Idaho Power is teaming up with D & S Electrical Supply in Pocatello to illuminate Southeast Idaho.
A four-year project is underway to go to all LED street lights.
LED light experts say with the change-over to LED’s, it will save about 70 percent of the power consumption, compared to the old fixtures they currently have.
The new LED lights will have more directive light and create safer more illuminated neighborhoods, benefit the homeowners and will be better for the environment.
“The way this is going to benefit homeowners is safer streets for one. It will mean less power plants will have to be built, so homeowners will have to pay less money per kilowatt used, which controls their whole power bill,” says Brodi Nokes, D & S Electrical Supply.
Nokes says the four-year project is about 25 percent complete.
