From Idaho Lottery news release:
At least one lucky Idaho Lottery player who participated in the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle will be ringing in the New Year as Idaho’s newest millionaire! All 250,000 tickets in the Idaho Lottery’s traditional holiday game, the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle have been sold and the game has officially ended. The 250,000th ticket was sold during the afternoon on Friday, December 20, 2019. No additional tickets will be issued. Over 35,000 tickets were sold in the final seven days of sales.
This is the twelfth time the game has sold out and the fourth time prior to Christmas. This year’s Raffle sold out the earliest since the initial Raffle did in 2007 and it was the fourth fastest selling Raffle game in Lottery history; and the fastest seller since 2009.
“We thank our players and retail partners for their participation in the Idaho Lottery’s 13th annual Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle,” said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director. “Right now, someone has a ticket worth $1,000,000. All players should sign the ticket back and keep it in a safe place until the winning numbers are announced in early January.”
The winning numbers will be announced on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 9:59 p.m. Mountain Time.
Players will be able to view the winning announcement live on KTVB/KTFT News Channel 7 in the Treasure and Magic Valley broadcast areas, KPVI News 6 in eastern Idaho, and KLEW 3 in northern Idaho. Players can check their tickets for winning numbers at idaholottery.com, at all Idaho Lottery retail locations, on the Idaho Lottery information hotline at 208-334-4656, or by using the Idaho Lottery Check-a-Ticket app for their iPhone or Android phone.
Besides to the guaranteed top prize of $1,000,000, there are 14,422 additional prizes ranging from $15 up to $10,000. This year’s game also featured ten, $1,000 prizes mid-game for players who purchased one of the ten 25000th tickets. Also, there were 13 daily $1,000 winners during the first 13 days of sales. Here is a list of current, $1,000 winning tickets that have not yet been claimed:
Date Purchased
Winning Raffle #
Retailer Name
Physical Address
City
10/22/2019
007426
Tobacco Connection #024
4835 N Yellowstone Ave
Chubbuck
10/23/2019
009980
Smokin Spirits
800 N 3rd St Ste 2
McCall
10/26/2019
025416
Stinker Store #117
1410 W McMillan Rd
Meridian
10/31/2019
041361
Maverik #410
1630 E McMillan Rd
Meridian
11/1/2019
043696
Last Chance #09
113 N State St
Preston
11/2/2019
049104
Albertsons #0159
330 Benton St
Pocatello
All winning tickets of $1,000 or higher in this game must be claimed at Lottery offices in Boise. Players will have 180 days after the draw on January 2, 2020 to claim their prizes.
This year’s Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle generated over $800,000 for the Idaho Lottery’s beneficiaries, Idaho Public Schools and the Permanent Building Fund.
During this gift giving season, the Idaho Lottery would like to remind everyone to gift Lottery tickets responsibly. You must be 18 years old to buy, sell, or redeem Lottery products in Idaho.
