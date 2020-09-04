"In a state like Idaho where there's a high rate of physical activity amongst residents, stay at home orders could have likely had an adverse effect on mental health," said Public Relations Specialist at QuoteWizard Adam Johnson.
80 percent of Idaho residents were found to be physically active, which makes the state one of the most active across the country.
But when the pandemic hit and stay-at-home orders took action, it was a shock for everyone.
Those who had their daily routines (going to the gym, for example) could which may have lead people to develop mild to severe mental health issues.
"Less physical activity can affect a person's mental health," said Johnson.
Johnson said data was collected from the CDC to analyze their findings.
And according to Johnson, the better physically fit a person is the beter a person is able to avoid serious health issues, diabetes, OCPD, and hypertension.
43 percent of people experienced a decline in their physical activity. For the first six weeks of the first lockdown, people may have experienced extreme levels of stress.
Why is this important? These are considered to be high risk health conditions that could also lead to contracting serious COVID sickness.
"The more active people are likely to avoid serious health conditions that would make them more susceptible to coronavirus illness," said Johnson.
One gym goer at Gold's Gym in Pocatello said if it wasn't for the gym "I would definitely be more overweight and less happy," says David Corona.
