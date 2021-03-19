"What this report has found is that there is not a single state in the country has a sufficient stock of affordable housing to meet the needs of their lowest income renters."
According to the report done by the national low income coalition, Idaho has 36,878 renter households earning up to 30 percent of area median income in Idaho.
But this is the problem.
"Idaho actually has a shortage of about 22,000 available homes for our renting families that have the most modest incomes."
According to Kendra Knighten at the Idaho Asset Building Network, if Idaho renter family of four with a modest income was paying an affordable rent of $513, the family would have about $1,196 to dedicate to other household expenses per month.
However, most families have much less money left over to take care of expenses like food, transportation and health care.
"In Idaho, four out of every five renters with low incomes are actually paying more than 30 percent of their income on rent."
We tried reaching to folks in the area to talk to them about this as well.
One single mother in Idaho Falls detailed that rent is quote "absolutely unaffordable."
An Idaho Falls couple said they've had to split rent with another person just to make ends meet.
"This is definitely something that's very concerning and can have significant long term impact on those families, the children in those families, and then also their broader communities."
There are ways to help those dealing with this through Congress, says Knighten.
Increasing funding to the National Housing Trust Fund and the Low Income Housing Tax Credit are programs Knighten says would help with this if Congress were to consider it in the future.
