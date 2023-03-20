A suspect in an Idaho armed robbery was killed by law enforcement after shooting a hostage near a travel center in Western Montana.
Officials say two suspects involved in the Saturday morning robbery in Osburn, Idaho were seen by witnesses later that day in Saint Regis, Montana.
One suspect was taken into custody without incident.
The second suspect took a hostage near the travel center and shot the hostage before the suspect was shot and killed by law enforcement.
The hostage was taken to a hospital in Missoula, Montana for treatment.
