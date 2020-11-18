On Wednesday, the Idaho Secretary of State released its official state canvass results for the 2020 General Election.
The canvass is the official counting of every ballot cast, verifying each ballot is legal and accounted for.
Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, Idaho State Controller Brandon Woolf, Idaho State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth and members of Idaho’s Board of Canvassers conducted the official canvass.
Numbers show that 878,527 Idahoans voted in the November election, out of 1,082,417 registered voters. That is an 81.2% turnout statewide, which is an Idaho record.
“Idahoans cast a record number of ballots, a record number of which were early or absentee ballots, and produced the highest percentage voter turnout we have seen for any election this century,” Denney said.
More than half, 56.2%, of all ballots cast were early or absentee.
Counties reporting the highest percentage of voter turnout were Fremont with 88.1%, Kootenai at 87.4%, Butte at 86.3%, and Idaho at 85.1%.
Official results and data will soon be available on the state elections website at sos.idaho.gov.
