The bill introduced just two days earlier cleared a House panel after already sailing through the Senate. It could be voted on in the House as early as Friday.
The agriculture industry-backed bill allows the state to hire private contractors to cut the wolf population from about 1,500 to 150. It also allows the use of night-vision equipment to kill wolves as well as hunting from snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles, among other changes.
The Idaho Fish and Game Commission, which manages the state’s wildlife, earlier in the day voted to oppose the measure. The commission, while noting it also wanted to reduce the wolf population, cited concerns that the proposed law would override certain commission decisions.
Republican Rep. Fred Wood, a former member of the commission, supported the measure.
