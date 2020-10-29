Idaho State University is expanding its distance learning to rural areas in Southeast Idaho.
High school students in Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Malad and Rockland can now take ISU courses.
According to the university, each school will have a distance learning classroom where students can utilize videoconferencing to participate in college courses with college professors and other college students.
The university says high school students who live near campus have been able to do dual enrollment but that opportunity is something sorely lacking in many rural areas.
“It ties our best and brightest to an institution in-state, and then, from there, to internships in-state, and then, from there, back to our communities in-state,” said Mike Corbett, Malad High School principal. "It keeps our best and brightest here, where we can grow our communities and benefit the lives of more than just a few."
ISU is partnering with Direct Communications out of Rockland, and ATC Communications out of Albion, to provide the technology and internet access needed.
The university debuted the distance learning classrooms at four open houses earlier in the fall semester. According to the university, students in each of those areas have already enrolled in the new program.
“Our students in our communities deserve the best in learning technology,” said Kyle Redman, director of sales for ATC Communications. “This type of technology will give our students the opportunity to enhance their educational careers and better their lives. Any time we can impact our communities in a positive way, we are all for it!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.