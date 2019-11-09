Information provided by Idaho State University
The Idaho State football team lost 48-5 to Eastern Washington on Saturday afternoon in Holt Arena.
Idaho State had 416 yards of total offense while Eastern Washington had 689.
Matt Struck threw for 260 yards. He was 20-40-3. Tanner Conner had seven receptions for 130 yards. Malakai Rango led the rushing attack with 12 carries for 56 yards. Raiden Hunter had 10 carries for 49 yards.
Adkin Aguirre led the defense with 11 tackles. Oshea Trujillo had eight tackles and Conner Wills seven.
The Bengal defense held the Eagles early. Idaho State trailed 3-2 after the first quarter. Eastern Washington kicked a 40-yard field goal with 7:03 left in the first and the Bengals forced a safety with 3:34 left in the quarter.
Eastern Washington led 20-2 at halftime. Kevin Ryan kicked a 25-yard field goal in the third quarter to make the score 27-5. But the Eagles scored 21 straight points to end the game.
Idaho State plays at BYU on Saturday, Nov. 16. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. and it will be televised on BYU TV.
Notes
- Despite the loss, Idaho State coach Rob Phenicie is one of only two Idaho State coaches since 1980 to have a winning record at home in the first three years as head coach.
- Mitch Gueller now has 3,203 receiving yards. He is the all-time leader in receiving yards at Idaho State.
- Michael Dean moved into a tie for eighth place in receptions with 160.
Idaho State honored 19 seniors prior to the start of the game. Playing their final home game in Holt Arena is Mitch Gueller, Christian McFarland, Anthony Ricks, Adkin Aguirre, Michael Dean, Caleb Brown, Ty Flanagan, Kody Graves, Colton Bennion, Luke Holloway, Austin Campbell, Dallen Collins, Garrett Smith, Zion Dixon, Jacob Molenaar, Preston Holfeltz, Dakota Wilson, Majerle Taugavau and Gilbert Varela.
