One of the annual holiday traditions in eastern Idaho is the Idaho State Civic Symphony Christmas Concert.
The holiday concert is a celebration of the holidays with musicians and singers, but this year due to the Coronavirus, the concert will be a little different, it will be free for everyone.
Friday night, you’ll be able to watch the 2019 concert that originated inside the beautifully decorated Jensen Grand Concert Hall streamed to your home.
All you have to do is sign up at thesymphony.us and you’ll be sent a link to enjoy the concert anywhere you have an internet connection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.