Idaho State-Civic Symphony Holds Halloween Family Concert

The Idaho State-Civic Symphony held their annual Halloween Family Concert on Saturday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello.
The theme of the family concert was ‘Fairytales and Superheroes’ and it’s all part of the symphony’s ‘A Storied Season’ series.
The symphony performed music that included ‘Star Wars Main Theme,’ ‘Shrek,’ ‘Sleeping Beauty Waltz,’ ‘Superman Returns,’ ‘The Magnificent Seven,’ ‘Star Wars Rey’s Theme,’ ‘The Incredibles’ and ‘How to Train Your Dragon.’
Children from the community came dressed in their costumes and got to participate in a host of activities before getting the opportunity to hear the symphony play.
“It’s part of our educational outreach and it is really important for kids to have the opportunity to be able to see live music and to see all of these pieces that they hear in the movies,” says Ron Bolinger, Idaho State-Civic Symphony.
A full concert schedule is the Idaho State-Civic Symphony’s website.
There is also a youth orchestra winter concert on November 14th that is free to the public.
