The following is a news release from the Idaho State Department of Agriculture.
As of May 7, the Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) has no confirmed reports of Asian giant hornets (Vespa mandarinia) being found in the state. At this point in time only two specimens have ever been collected in the United States - both in northwest Washington.
Each year ISDA investigates calls concerning the observation of possible non-native bees and hornets. Some native species are surprisingly large with a color pattern similar to that of the Asian giant hornet. One local species of note is the Western Cicada Killer (Sphecius grandis), which is reported multiple times each summer.
The ISDA routinely surveys for many invasive pests around the state annually and evaluates potential sightings by the public on other species of local and national concern. We are monitoring the situation with Asian giant hornets closely. When non-native species are found, ISDA works with property owners and communities on control measures if any are appropriate and available.
ISDA also is developing a public fact sheet with more information about Asian giant hornets, including known distribution and identifying characteristics. That will be available soon.
Use extreme caution near Asian giant hornets. A person who is allergic to bee or wasp stings should never approach an Asian giant hornet. If you believe you have found an Asian giant hornet, please email info@isda.idaho.gov with information and photographs (if you can do so safely). You may be contacted by ISDA to discuss confirmation by scientific experts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.