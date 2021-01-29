Idaho State Parks see record smashing attendance last year

Idaho saw record breaking attendance numbers at State Parks this year, smashing the previous record by over 1 million visits.
As the state began to slowly reopen many flocked to their local state parks to find solace in nature.
So much so that over 7.5 million visitors visited parks in 2020, beating 2019's record of nearly 6.5 million.
And while Parks and Recreation loved the usage, upkeep and maintenance also increased.
Craig Quintana, Public Information Officer Senior, says "so these are just really just eye popping numbers and it's great. The only kind of... not downside, but when you have that kind of influx you're going to see more wear and tear."
Last years attendance for day use visits at Mesa Falls was well over 175,000.
To see other year's records, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.