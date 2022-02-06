Weather Alert

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in freezing fog. * WHERE...The more dense fog is along the I-86 corridor. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges and roads. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridges and roads. &&