People interested in a career in law enforcement got the chance to visit with one local agency over the weekend. Idaho State Police in Pocatello welcomed the public into their house.
It was an informal meet and greet that allowed troopers to explain the hiring process. That process takes months and includes several tests like physical fitness that can be intimidating to applicants.
“This was really good because people who want to come work for the Idaho State Police came here and we were able to talk to them specifically about their concerns and the things they wanted to address,” says ISP Sgt. Todd Orr.
They were able to talk one on one about the job benefits and about what ISP does beyond patrolling the highways.
“We had a lot of really good potential candidates to be troopers and it was interesting because we were able to tell them other things that ISP does,” says Orr, “commercial vehicle safety, our detective division and what they do. Just to kind of open up and give them a broader perspective.”
Another benefit was being able to meet the general public who came by the open house.
“I really appreciate the public interaction,” says Orr, ”today it was just nice to be with the public kind of in a different venue because normally obviously as troopers in law enforcement sometimes it’s not as pleasant as we hope it would be so it was obviously just nice to talk to the public in that venue.”
“If anybody missed today and you weren’t able to stop by you’re welcome to reach out and come by and one of our recruiters is happy to talk to you,” explains Orr, “even if you weren’t here today you’re still welcome to apply from the 14th of February, happy Valentine’s Day, all through the 27th of February. You can apply online at the department of Human Resources for Idaho."
The link to apply is dhr.idaho.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.