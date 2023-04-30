Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle fatal accident in Butte County.
According to police, a Ford F-150 was westbound on Highway 20-26 south of Arco when the driver overcorrected, left the roadway, and rolled. The driver was wearing her seatbelt but died at the scene of the crash. The name of the 37-year-old driver has not yet been released.
This crash is being investigated by Idaho State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.