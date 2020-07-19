Idaho State Police officers are looking for your vote!
They've entered this photo of their iconic patrol cruiser as part the annual American Association of State Troopers "Best Looking Cruiser" contest.
The ISP troopers take pride in their patrol vehicles and believe the black dodge chargers with the double white stripes and Idaho state outline are, without a doubt, the best looking patrol vehicle.
If you agree and want to help out, click on the link and scroll to the bottom.
