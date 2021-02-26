Idaho State Police are looking for the people who were inside a vehicle that drove off after being pulled over and then rammed two patrol vehicles late last night just south of Idaho Falls.
An Idaho State Police Trooper attempted to make a traffic stop at around 10:50 p.m. Thursday night on northbound Interstate 15. The driver initially slowed and pulled off the interstate at exit 108, but then quickly accelerated and drove back onto the freeway at an excessive speed. The Trooper followed, and the suspect again left the interstate at exit 113, W. 65th South. The car continued to S. 45th West, then turned right on W. 33rd South.
As a second ISP trooper was en route to assist when the suspect vehicle drove onto the path of the trooper on W. 33rd South. That Trooper attempted to stop the suspect vehicle. The vehicles collided and the trooper's vehicle was pushed off the road and was unable to continue.
The suspect vehicle again accelerated head-on into the path of the pursuing trooper. That trooper also attempted to stop the suspect vehicle using a PIT maneuver. The vehicles collided, but the suspect vehicle was able to continue on toward a more heavily populated area. For the safety of the public, the trooper did not continue the pursuit.
The suspect vehicle was last seen headed eastbound on W. Sunnyside Road shortly after 11:00 p.m.
The driver and front-seat passenger of the suspect vehicle appeared to be men. Both are considered dangerous. Idaho State Police describe the suspects' vehicle as a black Dodge Avenger with 2T license plates and dark tinted windows. The vehicle will have damage to the front, back and driver's side rear panel.
Idaho State Police are searching for the driver, passenger and car. Troopers are also requesting the public's help. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Idaho State Police District 6 office in Idaho Falls at 208-528-3450.
