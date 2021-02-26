Pocatello, ID (83201)

Today

Windy with snow showers. Low around 20F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers. Low around 20F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.