"It has become much more equitable to students than it was historically and that's taken place over the last ten years," Eric Studebaker says. He's the director of student engagement at the State Department of Education.
What Studebaker is talking about is the Advanced Opportunities Program, which according to the Manhattan Institute improves the quality of high school instruction allowing the student to pick their path to success.
The program was recently praised by the organization stating it empowers students to create their own path to success when it comes to their education.
"Really it comes down to the educational goals of the student and their learning plan objective," says Advanced Opportunities Coordinator Brock Astle.
Through this program, students can qualify for a certain amount of money that can be used in a variety of different ways.
On average, Idaho’s program could provide up to $4,125 for each student in middle and high school to use for college credit via dual enrollment classes at the current rate of $75 per credit.
"Whether that's through workforce training opportunities career and technical opportunities, dual credit, credit by exam," said Astle, students can use this money towards options like these.
In some cases, there have been students to acquire their associates degree before graduating high school.
Unfortunately students in advanced placement courses were not able to receive credit due to the pandemic.
"So, with the interruption of COVID and the closure of schools," stated Astle, "many of the students did not end up taking the AP exam and thus not credit for those."
With school around the corner, Studebaker says schools are working tirelessly to make sure students can continue to have options like the advanced opportunities program at their disposal.
"Frankly I am stunned daily by the innovation and creativity and hard work that our school districts are putting in to meet their local needs."
