Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 475 AND 476... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410, 413 AND 425... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410, 413 AND 425... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 410 UPPER SNAKE RIVER VALLEY/IDAHO FALLS BLM, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 413 CARIBOU RANGE/CARIBOU NF AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 425 MIDDLE SNAKE RIVER VALLEY/TWIN FALLS BLM NORTH OF THE SNAKE RIVER. * IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY WILL ENHANCE THE RISK OF RAPID FIRE GROWTH. * WINDS...SOUTHWEST 10 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 13 PERCENT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY BASED ON THESE CRITERIA FOR SOUTHEASTERN IDAHO: - RELATIVE HUMIDITY AT OR BELOW 15 PERCENT AND WIND GUSTS OF AT LEAST 25 MPH IN THE MOUNTAINS, OR 30 MPH IN THE SNAKE PLAIN. - THUNDERSTORM COVERAGE OF 25 PERCENT, WITHOUT SPECIFIC RAINFALL CRITERIA. - OTHER HIGH IMPACT EVENTS DEEMED CRITICAL BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE AND AREA FIRE MANAGEMENT AGENCIES. &&