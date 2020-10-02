An Idaho State University student took first place in a United Nations development competition.
Ritesh Yadav is an economics student in ISU’s College of Business. He developed two proposals focused on sustainability in climate change and life below water. His pitch centered around an awareness campaign to incentivize students to participate and learn about the problems single-use plastics create. It was part of a sustainable development competition put on by the United Nations Association of the United States of America.
Yadav was awarded $500 to implement his proposal on ISU’s campus.
“We have often learned about the harm plastic causes to our environment,” Yadav said. “Unfortunately, only a handful of universities in the United States have adopted sustainable alternatives on-campus. I want our campus community to be a leader in adopting sustainability on-campus and set an example.”
After graduating from ISU, Yadav plans to get his doctorate degree in development economics and then eventually start a non-profit.
