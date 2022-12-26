Idaho’s top education official is heading back to the classroom to teach.
Current Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra announced on Monday that she will be rejoining the Mountain Home School District as a kindergarten teacher. Before becoming the Superintendent of Public Instruction, Ybarra worked as a third-grade teacher, building principal, and federal programs administrator for the district. Ybarra says that her favorite part of being the superintendent was visiting Idaho’s classrooms and interacting with students.
During the pandemic, she went back to Mountain Home to substitute teach, which she realized she missed.
"I miss rolling up my sleeves and really I’m kind of one step removed from kids and districts and so I have loved the work I’ve done,” says Ybarra, “I think we’ve done awesome things for Idaho we are on the map now but I’m not leaving education.”
Ybarra’s term as the State Superintendent ends January 2. She will start her new position January 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.