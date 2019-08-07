Idaho State Tax Commission Discusses Bannock County Property Assessments

Today Bannock County commissioners, members from the Idaho State Tax Commission and the public came together to discuss the recent property assessments.
Property Tax Division Administrator George brown says, "That mass appraisal that we talk about where you take market data and you increase, or decrease, the values of property in certain areas based on the market data."
For the most part, the market data Brown is talking about is recent property sales in the area.
Property Tax Policy Bureau Chief Alan Dornfest says, "We're using 1206 sales this year from Bannock County in improved residential (in that one category). So, it's not like one sale, or ten sales, or even 100 sales. It's a number that we would consider extremely valid and probably representative of all the different intervals."
On average, property values went up 25 percent in the county based on recent sales. Some property values went up more than the average increase percentage. In many cases, appeals on those higher assessed properties were accepted.
When asked why the commissioners rolled back some property values to that of their 2018 assessment, County Commissioner Terrel Tuvey responds, "There were some where just the complexity of that issue, of some of those, was very, very muddled."
The tax commission said property values across the state have increased exponentially and while some property owners have noticed a value higher than another properties in the county, there's a reason for that.
Brown says, "So, if there's something in the market that's making that neighborhood go up, only that neighborhood gets that adjustment. If it's making it go down, well then that neighborhood [doesn't finish thought, moves hands in a downward motion]. Now, does that equate to an overall average that's higher or lower? Sure."
The Idaho State Tax Commission told the public the county assessor's office is currently in compliance with state standards and has been in compliance every year for more than a decade.
