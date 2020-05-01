In a video address to staff and students, ISU President Kevin Satterlee explained that due to state holdbacks and the COVID-19 pandemic, the university is projecting a $16 million shortfall at the end of fiscal year June 30, 2021.
Departments on campus submitted budget cuts which the leadership council went over before sending recommendations to the administration council.
The university eliminated $4.5 million in vacant positions and $2.2 million in employee reductions.
They are looking for $1.2 per year in new revenue from investments.
Furloughs will also be implemented, but for budget year ’21.
You can watch President Satterlee’s address here: University Budget Update
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.