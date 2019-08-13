Idaho State University says a 100 year-old iconic symbol in Pocatello is eight weeks away from being fully restored.
The ISU "I" that once sat on Red Hill was taken down in 2014 because of safety issues and soil erosion.
Now, after years of work by students and faculty in the engineering department and an estimated $225,000 donation, the university says a new "I" will be installed by Homecoming this year.
Steve Rice committed to pay for the project in honor of his father Lawrence Rice, who worked for ISU for 35 years.
The "I" that will be installed is not the same as the original "I", and will be a bit higher and further left, but ISU spokesperson Stuart Summers says the coloring and size will look similar.
"What we can expect over the next eight weeks is crews will be up there continuing to work,” says Summers.
“Probably in about four weeks, we'll begin to see the structure coming together, and that's when people will start to see it take shape and realize the ‘I’ really is coming back to the Portneuf Valley."
In honor of the restoration, ISU has established a "60-day mini campaign" to create the "Red Hill ‘I’ Scholarship Fund".
Stuart says all the money will go back to students.
