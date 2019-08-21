From Idaho State University news release:
Idaho State Head Football Coach Rob Phenicie has announced the hiring of Lei Talamaivao as the defensive line coach. Talamaivao comes to Pocatello from Snow College where he was the defensive line coach.
Prior to Snow, Talamaivao was a graduate assistant and quality control coach for two years at his alma mater, Utah.
In 2018, helped coach a defensive line group that had two all-Pac-12 first-team (Bradlee Anae & Leki Fotu) & all-Pac-12 second-team, John Penisini, a Snow College graduate.
Talamaivao lettered and played at the University of Utah from (2007-2011). Injuries slowed his collegiate career but he was the starter until he got injured in the second game of the 2008 season. That year Utah won the Sugar Bowl by defeating Alabama and finishing off a perfect season at 13-0.
Talamaivao earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology and minor in criminology. Talamaivao has been married to his sweetheart Saloloma since 2016 and they have a daughter, Sariah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.