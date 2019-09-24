Idaho State University is looking to be on the cutting edge of structural engineering with their newest project.
The school's Civil and Environmental Engineering department was just awarded $1.1 million from the Idaho State Board of Education to build a Disaster Response Complex.
The 200 foot by 200 foot outdoor DRC will mimic the features of a structure collapsed by an earthquake, hurricane or other natural disaster.
It will be the first of its kind in Idaho, and will serve as a training site for first responders to learn search and rescue operations in disaster scenarios. It will also be used to research new disaster response techniques and technology.
The principal investigator on the project is Assistant Professor Dr. Mustafa Mashal and the co-principal investigator is Associate Professor and Chair Bruce Savage.
Mashal was inspired to work in earthquake engineering after experiencing a 2005 earthquake in Kashmir.
"It was a destructive earthquake. I think over 80,000 people died, and a lot of buildings collapsed obviously around the epicenter and away from the epicenter” says Dr. Mashal.
“So that was the turning point for me. And then I decided to study structural and earthquake engineering."
ISU is working on the project with the Idaho National Laboratory and the Center for Advanced Energy Studies.
The facility will be built on ISU property by Alvin Ricken Drive. ISU is aiming to finish the project by next spring.
