Idaho State University's Health Center is preparing for the Medicaid expansion set to start in January.
Idahoans voted to expand Medicaid via ballot initiative in November 2018.
To get ahead of demand, the ISU Health Center got approval in August to start billing Medicaid.
The director of the health center, Dr. Ron Solbrig, estimates 30% of the student population has no insurance and many more are under-insured.
He believes most of them will now be eligible for Medicaid.
Work requirements may be added to Medicaid, but most students would be exempt if they have enough credits.
“Especially for students, when they’re going through school, is the time when they need help,” says Dr. Solbrig.
“They don’t’ have the finances, they‘re getting on their feet, they don’t have a job. They need the help to have Medicaid support them so they can be successful in school.”
Before this, the health center took care of students whether they were insured or not, and tried to keep costs down.
But that wasn't always possible.
“It's very, very frustrating,” says Dr. Solbrig.
“As a medical care provider, probably the number one frustration...is knowing we have the technology, we have the skills we have the knowledge, we [just] don't have the money to do it."
Dr. Solbrig says one of the best examples of this are students with type one diabetes.
“We’ve had this happen, not once, but several times,” says Dr. Solbrig.
“[A student] who can’t afford their insulin, insulin costs over $100 a vile now, they can’t afford their insulin. Because they can’t afford their insulin, they end up in the hospital with a $40,000 to $50,000 bill that they can’t pay because they don’t have insurance.”
