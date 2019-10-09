Weather Alert

...BAND OF MODERATE SNOW SHOWERS EXPECTED TO IMPACT THE SNAKE PLAIN TODAY... RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS WILL PUSH ACROSS MOST OF SOUTHEAST IDAHO THIS MORNING IN ASSOCIATION WITH A STRONG COLD FRONT. LITTLE TO NO SNOW ACCUMULATION IS EXPECTED IN MOST OF THE SNAKE PLAIN WITH THIS FIRST WAVE OF ACTIVITY. LATER THIS MORNING, A BAND OR ZONE OF MODERATE SNOW SHOWERS IS FORECAST TO BEGIN DEVELOPING NEAR CRATERS OF THE MOON, ARCO, MUD LAKE, AND DUBOIS BETWEEN 10 AM AND NOON. THIS BAND WILL THEN PUSH SOUTH AND SOUTHEAST ACROSS THE SNAKE PLAIN TOWARD BURLEY, ROCKLAND, AMERICAN FALLS, POCATELLO, MCCAMMON, BLACKFOOT, IDAHO FALLS, AND THE CARIBOU HIGHLANDS THROUGH ABOUT 5 PM, AND THEN CONTINUE TO SINK SOUTH ACROSS THE SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS THROUGH ABOUT 9 PM. WHILE TEMPERATURES WILL BE MARGINAL FOR EFFICIENT GROUND AND PAVEMENT ACCUMULATIONS WITH SOME OF THE SNOW MELTING ON IMPACT, A COATING TO 1 INCH OF SNOW WILL STILL BE POSSIBLE AS THIS BAND PUSHES THROUGH, WITH ISOLATED HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE ON THE BENCHES AROUND POCATELLO AND IN THE HIGHLANDS JUST SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 86. MOTORISTS SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR SOME SLICK SPOTS ON ROADWAYS AND TEMPORARY REDUCTIONS IN VISIBILITY DUE TO FALLING AND BLOWING SNOW. REDUCE SPEEDS AND DRIVE WITH EXTRA CAUTION IF ENCOUNTERING WINTER WEATHER TODAY. STAY TUNED TO UPDATES AND STATEMENTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN POCATELLO.