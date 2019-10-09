Idaho State University kicked off its nearly 40 homecoming activities this week.
Events started Monday morning with the school's Benny's Pantry food drive, and will end Saturday night with ISU’s volleyball team taking on Portland State University.
This year's Homecoming is marked by the return of the "I" to red hill. There will be an event celebrating the "I" tomorrow starting at 4 p.m. on the quad.
The university also assures the community that the annual homecoming parade will go on rain, snow or shine.
But Stuart Summers, the Marketing and Communications Director for ISU, says at the end of the day, homecoming is about just that, coming home.
"It's always a busy week and it's an exciting week because right now we have a lot of our alumni returning to campus and we call it, you know, 'coming home', 'homecoming,'” says Summers.
“And so they're coming back and reliving those memories and celebrating the difference that Idaho State University made in their life."
The parade starts at 9 a.m., and the homecoming football game will be at 1 p.m. versus the University of North Dakota in Holt Arena.
The student activities board bonfire is Wednesday at 8 p.m. in the Holt Arena parking lot.
To see the full list of events visit isu.edu.
