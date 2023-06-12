The president of Idaho State University is retiring.
President Kevin Satterlee made the announcement Monday.
He has been ISU's president since 2018 but has worked in higher education for more than 25 years.
During Satterlee's time at ISU, the university survived a pandemic, grew their enrollment, made improvements to Davis Field and Holt Arena, built an alumni center, and most importantly for Satterlee, he said they've changed the culture and climate for the better.
In a video Monday, Satterlee mentioned he had recently welcomed his first grandchild and decided he wants to move to the next phase of his life and be able to spend more time with his family.
He said he's grateful for his time at ISU and in the Pocatello community and he will forever support the Bengals.
“As I reflect on my over 25 years in higher education, I am humbled by how much this work has meant to me personally,” he said. “I have had the tremendous opportunity to follow my professional passions and help countless students realize their full potential. It has been a privilege and an honor to serve this State and to serve our students. And I am beyond grateful to have been able to serve Idaho State University with our mission, a mission that resonates so deeply with me, and with a team that shows more dedication and grit than I could have ever imagined.”
Satterlee will retire Dec. 31.
The Idaho State Board of Education will launch a national search for his replacement.
“It has been my goal to serve our Bengal community and support our team to truly move us forward to be the best version of ourselves,” Satterlee said. “I am excited about ISU and the direction in which we are moving. The growth that we have all made since my arrival is immeasurable. And it is not because of me. It is never one person. We did this. Together, we have accomplished so much.”
