A local university has taken another step in their effort to improve sustainability.
Idaho State University has set up tables ordered from EnerFusion. They have electrical sockets, USB ports, USB-C ports, and wireless chargers which are powered by the solar panels on the tables’ canopies. The tables can charge up to eight mobile devices at once.
In addition to the tables, the campus has also installed charging stations for electric vehicles.
