As we move out of September which is largely associated with suicide awareness month, there is still work to be done on an issue that is seen within the state.
"Idaho typically ranks in the top six states per capita for suicide," says Russell Spearman, Senior Research Associate at the Institute of Rural Health.
With a number like that, it's no wonder government and educational organizations are wanting to come together to address suicide in Idaho.
Russell Spearman says the reason suicide in Idaho is alarming could be a result of a few of these issues.
"We have undiagnosed mental health difficulties, we have fallouts from the opioid crisis, there are economic pressures, easy access to guns," says Spearman.
According to research done by the Every Town For Gun Safety Organization in early September, the youth Idaho suicide rate increased 105 percent in the last ten years.
Something Associate Professor Elaine Nguyen at the College of Pharmacy says is concerning.
"We could be doing more for the state of Idaho and even when we look at it in our youth, given the age range I think it's very concerning and alarming," Elaine says.
Idaho State received a $40,000 grant from the Idaho Lives Project to serve as one of several entities across the state that will analyze, evaluate and report data on activities and interventions with Idaho’s youth who are at-risk for suicide.
Spearman says there's still a long way to go, but it's a step in the right direction.
"We still have a long way to go but we've done a better job in increasing the level of awareness that it is such a big issue."
