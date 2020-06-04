Idaho State University has released its plans for the fall 2020 semester with a few adjustments.
Classes are scheduled to resume on Monday, August 17th, which will allow for all in-person classes to be finished prior to late fall in case of a second wave of COVID-19.
Projections from other states around Idaho are also implying an increase in general illness later in the year.
One full week of online finals will be held after Thanksgiving, from November 30th to December 4th.
To promote social distancing, classes will be switched to bigger rooms and some classes may even be held as a hybrid, some meetings being online and some in-person.
