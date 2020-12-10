Idaho is remaining in Stage 2 of the state rebounds plan.
That’s the latest from Gov. Brad Little as he held a press conference Thursday afternoon to discuss the Gem State’s current COVID-19 situation.
Little also talked about how Idaho’s hospitals are being overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients and are quickly reaching capacity. He said 80% of the state’s hospitals are not operating normally right now because too many doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals are out sick with COVID-19.
The governor also talked about how the state is nearly at the level for “Crisis Standards of Care.” He said if we reach that point, people could be turned away from hospitals, or receive a lower quality of care because of a lack of resources and supplies.
He gave some potential examples of what Idahoans could expect, if the Crisis Standards of Care are activated:
- If your son or daughter gets in a car crash, a hospital bed may not be available, or your child will receive care in a repurposed conference room.
- If your wife is diabetic and gets an infection, she may not get a hospital bed.
- If your husband has a stroke or heart attack, it may take longer for paramedics to arrive.
- Breathing machines and ICU beds may need to be directed to patients who are most likely to survive.
“If the State of Idaho must activate the Crisis Standards of Care, you or someone you love may be turned away from the hospital or given a lower standard of care because we simply may not have enough beds, critical care doctors, nurses, and technicians to handle the number of COVID-19 patients in need of care. Hospitals are telling us the need to activate Crisis Standards of Care will arrive in Idaho if individual Idahoans do not make the choice to reverse the trend in our rising COVID-19 cases,” Little said.
Also in Thursday’s press conference, Governor Little invited a COVID-19 survivor and a long-time ICU nurse to share their experiences.
Both urged all Idahoans to take the virus seriously and to do everything possible to protect family members, friends and neighbors.
St. Luke’s RN Kristin Conley works in the ICU and she talked about all of the suffering she sees on a daily basis. She also spoke about the burden healthcare workers carry with each and every patient they can’t help.
“Several weeks ago I took care of a mom. Her youngest is a year-and-a-half old at best,” Conley said. “And she fought really, really hard to live. She got to the point where she required everything that we could throw at her. She was put on the ventilator, she had all the IVs and infusions to keep her alive - the wires, the tubes, the monitoring devices. We flipped her onto her stomach, we flipped her onto her back, we gave her everything at our disposal.
“She fought so hard and she fought for every breath she took and in the end, we couldn’t save her,” she continued. “In the end, she couldn’t go home to her family. She couldn’t go home to that baby, who will never remember her mom.”
Conley added that she shared that story not to frighten or hurt people but to show them that every person who suffers from COVID-19 matters. And that’s what Idahoans need to keep in mind right now.
“She is not just a number, she is not just a COVID statistic,” Conley added. “She is a mom, a wife. She is somebody’s daughter and sister and friend. And every life counts.”
Governor Little also pleaded with all Idahoans to do their part to slow the spread, including wearing a mask and social distancing.
“My administration will continue to do the job of ensuring hospitals are equipped with the resources they need to avoid Crisis Standards of Care. We will continue to improve access to testing. We will continue to move toward broadly available therapeutics and a vaccine. Those actions are the responsibility of government. But government alone is not going to solve our problem. The solution is each and every one of us and our personal actions. Our success or failure to protect our loved ones comes down to personal responsibility. Please make the right choices,” he said.
Under Stage 2, gatherings of more than 10 people are not allowed. Employees are encouraged to telework whenever possible, and masks are required at long-term care facilities. Bars, nightclubs and restaurants will remain open but with seating room only and social distancing enforced.
Before ending the press conference, Little also thanked all health care workers in the Gem State for their work and dedication.
“I want to commend our hospitals across the state for working around the clock to share resources so we can avoid a devastating situation as much as possible. I also want to express my deep appreciation to our doctors, nurses, and other medical staff who are overworked and pulling extra shifts to help in the fight. You are true heroes,” he said.
