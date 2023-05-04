Idaho Steel is partnering with the College of Eastern Idaho to support local education and workforce development initiatives.
Currently, there is a shortage of workers with necessary skills and experience to fill roles in the food processing equipment manufacturing sector. The partnership aims to address that issue.
One way is by supporting the construction combine that provides classroom instruction and hands on experience to students. They will learn from professionals in the industry and practice their skills by building sheds donated to veterans in need.
