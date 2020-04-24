The Idaho STEM Action Center has an important goal to reach this year for Idaho Gives.
They are asking for $7500 in donations to support their COVID-19 initiatives that they have recently launched.
The first initiative is the STEM at home online resources portal for parents and educators to access, where a donation of only $10 will support this.
The second initiative is funding the #IdahoMakersUnite who make protective equipment for COVID-19 responders where a $50 donation will support this.
Additionally a $200 donation would give a student 120 hours of online and remote course instruction for coding.
Dr. Angela Hemingway, Executive Director, Idaho STEM Action Center said, "Thereby supporting entire communities and giving them opportunities that really can help bolster our statewide economy, get us bounced back from this downturn that we know we're going to face with COVID, and make sure that kids have these resources kids and parents have these resources at home."
You can donate to the Idaho STEM Action Center here: https://www.idahogives.org/organizations/idaho-stem-action-center-foundation
