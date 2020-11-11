The Idaho Supreme Court has suspended all jury trials in the state, both civil and criminal, until at least January 2021.
In a ruling issued this week, Chief Justice Roger Burdick said the reason was due to the increasing COVID-19 cases across the Gem State.
Burdick writes that data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare shows a 335% increase in the weekly incidence rate from Sept. 13, 2020 to Nov. 8, 2020.
A previous ruling from the Idaho Supreme Court on Sept. 10 set guidelines for each county to determine whether it could hold a jury trial, based on its current coronavirus incidence rates. Under those guidelines, Burdick writes only 5% of Idaho’s counties would currently have a low enough case rate to hold a jury trial.
Burdick also addressed that there have already been a number of cancellations and postponements in jury trials statewide, due to the pandemic. That, Burdick writes, places another unnecessary burden on the court system and its resources.
“The number of cancellations of jury trials on a weekly basis is now creating significant interruptions in court business, as well as challenges and hardships for all jury trial participants,” Burdick wrote.
The order states that no jury trials will take place in Idaho until at least Jan. 4, 2021.
“The virus is easily transmitted, especially in group settings, and it is essential that the spread of the virus be slowed to protect public health and safety as well as safeguard the ability of Idaho's healthcare professionals to manage the recent increase in cases,” Burdick wrote.
