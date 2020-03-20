Idaho tax deadline to be moved amidst coronavirus pandemic

Governor Brad Little flew into Pocatello Regional Airport this morning to answer questions about the state's fight against the coronavirus, including moving back the state tax deadline.
The governor met local health leaders at the airport and answered a slew of questions regarding the state's efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Governor Little said he was up late last night working on legislation that will allow the state to push back the tax deadline for Idahoans.
Governor Little could not say how far back the deadline will be pushed, but did say the state will not be able to match the federal government which just pushed back Tax Day to July 15.
The Governor is expected to make an announcement on the new deadline in the coming days.
More on the governor's visit to Pocatello tonight on KPVI News at 5.
